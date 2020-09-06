Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) PT Raised to $91.00 at Deutsche Bank

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $62.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.13.

Shares of CTLT opened at $83.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.64. Catalent has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $95.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.19.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.62 million. Catalent had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Catalent will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $203,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,162,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,213 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Tower House Partners LLP bought a new position in Catalent in the first quarter worth about $44,158,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 91.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,632,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,794,000 after acquiring an additional 777,658 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 118.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,439,000 after acquiring an additional 653,043 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 9.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,108,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,298,000 after acquiring an additional 637,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1,097.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 670,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,184,000 after acquiring an additional 614,980 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

