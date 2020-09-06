Cormark Initiates Coverage on NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Equities researchers at Cormark assumed coverage on shares of NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NXE. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NXE opened at $1.76 on Friday. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.04.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,962,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 374,992 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 6.9% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,330,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 345,782 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 43.3% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,007,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 304,200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 115.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 296,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 158,738 shares during the last quarter.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

