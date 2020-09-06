Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 53.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genesco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Genesco from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Get Genesco alerts:

GCO stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Genesco has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $53.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $333.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.66.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.62. Genesco had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $391.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Genesco will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Genesco by 42.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Genesco in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Genesco by 3,877.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genesco by 1,031.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Genesco by 14.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.