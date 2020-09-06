Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $55.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CIEN. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ciena in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley downgraded Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.24.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.87. Ciena has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $120,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $448,460.00. Insiders sold a total of 174,350 shares of company stock valued at $9,814,270 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,182,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615,896 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Ciena by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,255,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ciena by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,783,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,619,000 after purchasing an additional 96,321 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Ciena by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,423,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ciena by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,767,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

