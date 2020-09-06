Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $410.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $400.00 to $410.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.58.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $362.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $326.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.33. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $378.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.61 billion, a PE ratio of 68.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.97, for a total transaction of $20,465,860.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total value of $8,529,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 766,606 shares of company stock valued at $246,329,809 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,654,000 after acquiring an additional 43,252 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 7,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Broadcom by 4.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 70,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,103,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 5.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

