Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $411.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Truist from $360.00 to $411.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.58.
Shares of AVGO opened at $362.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $326.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.33. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $378.96. The stock has a market cap of $141.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.
In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.33, for a total value of $18,771,282.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total transaction of $8,529,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 766,606 shares of company stock valued at $246,329,809 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,157,136,000 after buying an additional 4,864,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,450,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,557,343,000 after buying an additional 135,603 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,994,430,000 after buying an additional 2,323,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,253,640,000 after buying an additional 735,944 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,348,802,000 after buying an additional 123,759 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.
Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.