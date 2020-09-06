Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $411.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Truist from $360.00 to $411.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.58.

Shares of AVGO opened at $362.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $326.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.33. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $378.96. The stock has a market cap of $141.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.33, for a total value of $18,771,282.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total transaction of $8,529,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 766,606 shares of company stock valued at $246,329,809 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,157,136,000 after buying an additional 4,864,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,450,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,557,343,000 after buying an additional 135,603 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,994,430,000 after buying an additional 2,323,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,253,640,000 after buying an additional 735,944 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,348,802,000 after buying an additional 123,759 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

