Credit Suisse Group Boosts Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Price Target to $32.00

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Medallia from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Medallia from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Medallia from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16. Medallia has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $40.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Medallia had a negative net margin of 31.54% and a negative return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 11,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $313,864.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 127,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $5,097,724.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,640,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,695,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,897,701 shares of company stock worth $60,170,559.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Medallia by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 39,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medallia by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Medallia by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medallia by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Medallia by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

