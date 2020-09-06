Imax (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IMAX. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Imax from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Imax from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Imax in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Imax from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Imax in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.94.

Get Imax alerts:

IMAX stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $906.40 million, a P/E ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.39. Imax has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 million. Imax had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 91.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Imax will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Imax by 1,320.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,182,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after buying an additional 1,099,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Imax by 379.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after buying an additional 586,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Imax by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,294,000 after buying an additional 413,885 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Imax by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 487,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 327,799 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Imax by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,039,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,462,000 after buying an additional 324,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.