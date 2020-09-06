89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Gap Up to $37.24

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.24, but opened at $39.85. 89bio shares last traded at $39.90, with a volume of 751 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETNB. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on 89bio from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. 89bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $627.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii acquired 109,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in 89bio by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 27,222 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 18,905.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 181,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter worth $1,102,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

