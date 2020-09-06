Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) Shares Gap Down to $1.51

Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.51, but opened at $1.40. Alkaline Water shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 4,193 shares traded.

WTER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of Alkaline Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Get Alkaline Water alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27.

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 million.

Alkaline Water Company Profile (NYSE:WTER)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water. The company offers its products in various volumes under the Alkaline88 and Alkaline88 Flavored names. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

Featured Article: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.