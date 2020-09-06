Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Shares Gap Down to $1.82

Shares of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.82, but opened at $1.65. Cleveland BioLabs shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 15 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cleveland BioLabs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines.

