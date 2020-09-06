Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) Shares Gap Up to $0.15

Gensource Potash Corp (CVE:GSP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.17. Gensource Potash shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 22,500 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.93 million and a PE ratio of -20.00.

About Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP)

Gensource Potash Corporation focuses on developing resource opportunities with focus on potash development in Canada. It holds interests in the Vanguard property, as well as the Lazlo Area projects located in central Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

