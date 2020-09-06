ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN) Shares Gap Up to $0.40

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd (CVE:ZEN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.40, but opened at $0.44. ZEN Graphene Solutions shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 2,611 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.44. The company has a market cap of $54.48 million and a P/E ratio of -20.75.

ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for graphite. It holds a 100% interest in the Albany property located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Zenyatta Ventures Ltd.

