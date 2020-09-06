ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN) Shares Gap Up to $0.40

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2020

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd (CVE:ZEN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.40, but opened at $0.44. ZEN Graphene Solutions shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 2,611 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.44. The company has a market cap of $54.48 million and a P/E ratio of -20.75.

ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Company Profile (CVE:ZEN)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for graphite. It holds a 100% interest in the Albany property located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Zenyatta Ventures Ltd.

