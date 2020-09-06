Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Gap Up to $81.98

Gravity Co., LTD. (NASDAQ:GRVY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $81.98, but opened at $87.74. Gravity shares last traded at $86.00, with a volume of 1,534 shares trading hands.

GRVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gravity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Gravity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gravity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $569.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of -0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.03 and a 200-day moving average of $49.04.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 10.11%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gravity in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gravity in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gravity during the second quarter worth approximately $474,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gravity during the second quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gravity by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030 shares during the period. 7.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation.

