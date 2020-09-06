NxGold (CVE:NXN) Shares Gap Up to $0.60

NxGold Ltd (CVE:NXN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.60, but opened at $0.64. NxGold shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.48. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46.

About NxGold (CVE:NXN)

NxGold Ltd. acquires, develops, explores for, and evaluates early stage mineral properties, primarily gold in Canada. It holds an 80% interest in the Mt. Roe gold project comprising two exploration blocks covering an area of approximately 1,200 hectares located in the Pilbara region in Western Australia; and a right to acquire 70% interest in the Kuulu property covering an area of 4,174 hectares located in the Kavilliq region of Nunavut, Canada.

