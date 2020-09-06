Automotive Finco (CVE:AFCC) Shares Gap Up to $1.40

Shares of Automotive Finco Corp (CVE:AFCC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.40, but opened at $1.52. Automotive Finco shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 million and a PE ratio of -30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.16, a quick ratio of 80.09 and a current ratio of 80.10.

Automotive Finco Company Profile (CVE:AFCC)

Automotive Finco Corp., a specialty finance company, focuses on the auto retail sector in Canada and internationally. The company, through its investment in Automotive Finance LP, intends to provide long term and debt based acquisition financing to auto dealerships. It also focuses on direct investments in the auto retail sector.

