$77.87 Million in Sales Expected for DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) to report sales of $77.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DASAN Zhone Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.00 million and the lowest is $76.74 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions reported sales of $71.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions will report full year sales of $281.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $276.86 million to $286.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $318.17 million, with estimates ranging from $311.33 million to $325.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DASAN Zhone Solutions.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $70.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 million.

DZSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities started coverage on DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DASAN Zhone Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,456,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DZSI opened at $10.98 on Friday. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

