Societe Generale Reiterates “Buy” Rating for LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LONZA GRP AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Get LONZA GRP AG/ADR alerts:

Shares of LZAGY opened at $59.64 on Friday. LONZA GRP AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $31.93 and a fifty-two week high of $63.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma&Biotech and Specialty Ingredients. Its products and services cover bio research solutions, such as stem cells primary cells and media, cell culture, transfection, exosomes, and assay solutions; electrophoresis of nucleic acids and proteins; primary and stem cell protocols; Hepatocytes/ADMETox solutions for microsomes and primary cell culture applications; and CytoSMART system, a live cell imaging and monitoring system.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for LONZA GRP AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LONZA GRP AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.