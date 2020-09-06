$118.41 Million in Sales Expected for Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) to announce sales of $118.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $119.69 million and the lowest is $118.00 million. Zscaler reported sales of $86.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year sales of $423.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $423.42 million to $425.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $555.75 million, with estimates ranging from $538.70 million to $573.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zscaler.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Zscaler from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Zscaler from $89.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on Zscaler from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zscaler from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.78.

ZS opened at $134.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of -244.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.50. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $163.80.

In related news, insider Manoj Apte sold 1,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total value of $182,272.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,224,937.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total value of $332,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,835.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,752 shares of company stock worth $15,979,254 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at about $1,146,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 269.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at about $1,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

