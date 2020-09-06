Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Brokerages predict that Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) will announce $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. Zoetis posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. G.Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gabelli cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.38.

ZTS opened at $157.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.13. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $165.82.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $1,654,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,678,566.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $179,432.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,455.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,922 shares of company stock worth $5,512,926 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 19.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,407,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $1,646,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 23.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

