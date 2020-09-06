Analysts Expect Trane (NYSE:TT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Trane (NYSE:TT) will report $3.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.02 billion. Trane posted sales of $4.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trane will report full-year sales of $11.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.51 billion to $12.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $12.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trane.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on TT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trane from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Trane in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trane from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised Trane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Trane from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $117.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.73. Trane has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $146.85.

In related news, COO David S. Regnery sold 14,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total transaction of $1,686,156.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,954,356.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $797,785.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,899 shares of company stock valued at $5,852,403. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

