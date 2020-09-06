Analysts Expect Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $683.60 Million

Brokerages expect that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) will post sales of $683.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Restoration Hardware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $647.00 million to $701.28 million. Restoration Hardware reported sales of $706.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Restoration Hardware.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $482.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.52 million. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 507.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RH shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $280.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $110.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Restoration Hardware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.19.

Restoration Hardware stock opened at $316.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.58. Restoration Hardware has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $345.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.90.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

