Analysts Expect Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $683.60 Million

Brokerages expect that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) will post sales of $683.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Restoration Hardware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $647.00 million to $701.28 million. Restoration Hardware reported sales of $706.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Restoration Hardware.
Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $482.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.52 million. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 507.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share.
Restoration Hardware stock opened at $316.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.58. Restoration Hardware has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $345.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.90.
About Restoration Hardware
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
