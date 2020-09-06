Brokerages Set Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) PT at $13.50

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GDP. TheStreet lowered Goodrich Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 82.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GDP opened at $8.47 on Friday. Goodrich Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.72 million.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

