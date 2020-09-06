Zacks: Brokerages Expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.65 Million

Equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will announce sales of $295.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $287.30 million to $298.56 million. New York Community Bancorp reported sales of $260.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $281.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

NYCB has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Compass Point dropped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

