Brokerages Anticipate QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will post $74.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for QAD’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.50 million and the highest is $77.00 million. QAD reported sales of $77.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that QAD will report full year sales of $301.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $297.38 million to $308.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $322.96 million, with estimates ranging from $315.72 million to $336.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.29. QAD had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QADA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on QAD from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of QAD in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded QAD from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

In related news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 8,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $349,613.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,353,163.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anton Chilton sold 10,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $434,089.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,416.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QADA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in QAD during the first quarter worth $41,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in QAD by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,907,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in QAD during the first quarter worth $160,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in QAD during the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in QAD by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QADA stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $871.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1,422.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.41. QAD has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

