Analysts Set Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Target Price at $13.50

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

GDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. Goodrich Petroleum has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $11.80.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.72 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 12,373 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the second quarter worth $78,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.