Zacks: Brokerages Expect Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.55 Million

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2020

Analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) will report sales of $6.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.10 million. Scholar Rock reported sales of $4.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year sales of $23.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.10 million to $25.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $28.33 million, with estimates ranging from $23.80 million to $32.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 301.13% and a negative return on equity of 61.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Scholar Rock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of SRRK opened at $14.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $457.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 11,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

