Axalta Coating Systems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 4,309 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 150% compared to the average daily volume of 1,723 put options.

In related news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 40,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $980,568.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 58.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 78.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA opened at $23.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.58. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $32.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.17 million. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

AXTA has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.64.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

