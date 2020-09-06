Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) to Hold

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Securities raised Yield10 Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ YTEN opened at $4.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $33.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.38. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 347.89% and a negative net margin of 1,861.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.52% of Yield10 Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

