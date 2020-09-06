Benchmark Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $425.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $397.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 17.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $486.49.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $516.05 on Friday. Netflix has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $575.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $498.83 and a 200-day moving average of $433.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $231.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $2,698,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,524 shares of company stock worth $121,935,040 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 65.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 57.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 325.0% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 688.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

