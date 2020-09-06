Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.20% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Luminex exited the second quarter on a mixed note, with earnings beating estimates but revenues missing the same. Revenues at the Assay and Other segments witnessed an uptick during the quarter. The company continues to gain from its flagship ARIES and VERIGENE platforms that currently have a strong customer base. Also, the company witnessed total sample-to-answer molecular diagnostics revenue growth in the quarter. Expansion of both margins is a positive. The acquisition of the flow cytometry asset of Millipore Sigma continues to drive performance. Notably, a plethora of regulatory clearances instill optimism on the stock. Solid product portfolio expansion is also encouraging. However, revenues at each operating segment other than the Assay and Other segments declined in the quarter. Over the past year, the stock has underperformed its industry.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on LMNX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Luminex in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Luminex from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of Luminex stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Luminex has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $109.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.33 million. Luminex had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 2.38%. Luminex’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Luminex will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Luminex news, SVP Richard W. Rew II sold 22,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $892,475.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,842.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $9,757,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,356.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 649,397 shares of company stock valued at $24,519,194 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Luminex by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Luminex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Luminex by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 126,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Luminex by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 228,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Luminex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

