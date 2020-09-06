Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.14% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Apartment Investment and Management Company, commonly known as Aimco, has a well-diversified portfolio of residential properties in key markets that are likely to help it sail through the challenging times. Further, the company has been improving its portfolio quality through investments and redevelopments to benefit from favorable demographics and household formation trends. Also, a strong balance sheet helps it to navigate the ongoing challenging times. Yet, amid the pandemic and adverse impacts on the economy and jobs, the rent-paying capability of tenants will likely be impaired, affecting rental rates and occupancy. Also, its shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Further, competitive new supply in certain submarkets is concerning as it curtails landlords’ ability to command more rent and result in lesser absorption.”

Several other research firms have also commented on AIV. Bank of America lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.29.

AIV opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.77. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $55.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.35). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1,083.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

