Eight Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Eight Capital in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Eight Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 70.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 40.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,706,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,891 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,056,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

