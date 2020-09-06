Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.50 to $13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zynga currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30. Zynga has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $518.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.07 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $110,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 913,181 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,528.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 268,620 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $2,452,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,842 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 13.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,668,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,977,000 after purchasing an additional 39,478 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 6.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,651,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,310,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Zynga during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

