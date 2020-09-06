IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) PT Raised to $68.00

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TFII. National Bank Financial began coverage on IT Tech Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IT Tech Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IT Tech Packaging from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IT Tech Packaging from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IT Tech Packaging from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

IT Tech Packaging stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. IT Tech Packaging has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $46.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.22.

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $803.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.00 million.

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

