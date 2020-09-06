K12 (NYSE:LRN) Upgraded to Buy by Sidoti

K12 (NYSE:LRN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.27% from the company’s previous close.

LRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of K12 from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. K12 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Get K12 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.68. K12 has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. K12 had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $268.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that K12 will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nathaniel A. Davis sold 126,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $3,816,701.19. Also, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $656,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,706,865.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,542 shares of company stock valued at $4,986,057 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in K12 by 137.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in K12 by 1,638.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in K12 during the first quarter worth $52,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in K12 by 417.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in K12 by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.