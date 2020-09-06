Yext (NYSE:YEXT) PT Raised to $13.00

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 20.97% from the company’s previous close.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $16.45 on Friday. Yext has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.03%. The company had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Yext will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $198,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,517.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 4,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,234.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,213 shares of company stock valued at $6,500,070 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

