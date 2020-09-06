John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Rating Increased to Buy at Sidoti

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) was upgraded by research analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.92% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $80.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.56 and a 200 day moving average of $83.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52 week low of $66.35 and a 52 week high of $107.86.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,563,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,342,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 402.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 60,872 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 377.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 60,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 91,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 50,651 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

