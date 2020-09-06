Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Given “Sell” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PSO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

NYSE PSO opened at $6.96 on Friday. Pearson has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Pearson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Pearson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Pearson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

