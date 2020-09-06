Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Given “Sell” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on PSO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.
NYSE PSO opened at $6.96 on Friday. Pearson has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75.
About Pearson
Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.
