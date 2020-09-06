Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Micro Focus International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Micro Focus International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.
Shares of MFGP opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.05. Micro Focus International has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55.
About Micro Focus International
Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.
