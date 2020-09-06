Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Micro Focus International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Micro Focus International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Shares of MFGP opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.05. Micro Focus International has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFGP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Micro Focus International by 250.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,409,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,379 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Micro Focus International by 470.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 328,991 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Micro Focus International by 850.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 363,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 325,087 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Micro Focus International by 79.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 302,895 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Micro Focus International by 165.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 288,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 179,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.