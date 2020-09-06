DA Davidson Increases Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Price Target to $22.00

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $18.50 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Yext in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.59. Yext has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $20.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $88.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yext will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 4,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,234.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $161,700.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 374,213 shares of company stock worth $6,500,070. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Yext during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Yext by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,517,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,987,000 after purchasing an additional 303,356 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Yext by 38.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 63,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,444,000 after purchasing an additional 116,659 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Yext by 49.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

