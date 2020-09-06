Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Coverage Initiated at 86 Research

86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. 86 Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MOMO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Momo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Momo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nomura downgraded shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Momo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.59.

Get Momo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Momo has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $40.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $2.72. Momo had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Momo will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Momo by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 56,335 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Momo by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 146,543 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Momo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 560.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 388,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 329,765 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momo during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.