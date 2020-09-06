Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Cfra

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

CGC has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.97.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

CGC opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.46. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $28.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,673 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,904 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.