Morgan Stanley Increases Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $95.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OLLI. Citigroup lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.63.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $92.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.25. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $112.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $529.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.88 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.90%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $433,291.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $451,172.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,753 shares in the company, valued at $858,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,468.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.