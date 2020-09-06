Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Raised to $80.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.62.

NYSE:OC opened at $65.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.02 and a 200 day moving average of $52.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.59. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $70.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $342,723.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,683. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $179,151.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 11.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 8.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,865,000 after buying an additional 254,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

