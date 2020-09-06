Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

TMQ has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $1.98 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.74.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In other news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. purchased 195,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $357,790.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trilogy Metals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,556 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

