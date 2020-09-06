Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Get Tilly's alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Tilly’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $205.72 million, a P/E ratio of 732.00 and a beta of 1.65. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.36. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Henry bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 46,290 shares in the company, valued at $266,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,010,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 498,750 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,673,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,861,000. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,160,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 130,300 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.