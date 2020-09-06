Zacks Investment Research Upgrades America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) to Strong-Buy

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “America Movil is working on the development of alternatives to reap more benefits from its tower assets while boosting shareholders’ value and reducing debt. The company launched 4.5G networks in Brazil, Mexico, Dominican Republic and Austria that can deliver speed up to 10 times faster than 4G for more entertainment. With an increase in the subscriber base, the company strengthened its position in core markets. It continues to invest in advanced technologies to optimize network capabilities. The Nextel Brazil buyout reinforced America Movil’s spectrum portfolio in the postpaid segment. Currently, it is focused on undertaking cost-cutting initiatives in Latin America. However, AT&T’s entry into the Mexico telecom industry is a major setback, which is likely to affect America Movil’s market position in Latin American countries.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Itau BBA Securities raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays upped their target price on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of AMX opened at $12.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.11. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.65 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 34.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 52,963,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $623,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460,160 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 2,035.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,194,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $261,450,000 after purchasing an additional 21,155,189 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 64.2% in the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 8,275,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $97,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236,164 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 38.5% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,243,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,637,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,845,000 after purchasing an additional 217,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

