Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2020

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 455,300 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the July 30th total of 415,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 365,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

IDRA opened at $1.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $73.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.11.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.32). Research analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar acquired 749,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $1,289,987.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDRA. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 107,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 56,130 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 22,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 105,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

