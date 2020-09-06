Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Shares Gap Down to $1.50

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.50, but opened at $1.40. Bonterra Energy shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 743 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BNE shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$0.75 target price on shares of Bonterra Energy in a report on Thursday, June 25th. CIBC upped their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of C$1.98.

The stock has a market cap of $48.08 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.53.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.50) by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$20.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$21.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy Corp will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

